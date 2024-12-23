England announce squads for 2025 Women's Ashes, 20-year-old Ryana MacDonald-Gay included

Follow us on Image Source : ENGLAND CRICKET England women's cricket team.

England have announced their squads for the 2025 Women's Ashes. 20-year-old pacer Ryana MacDonald-Gay has earned a place in the team after her impressive performance in South Africa.

MacDonald-Gay made her International debut in the white-ball format in the away series in Ireland. She featured in the one-off Test against South Africa a few days back. She had impressed team captain Heather Knight and South African star all-rounder Marizanne Kapp.

Meanwhile, allrounder Freya Kemp and left-arm spinner Linsey Smith are part of England's T20I squad. "All-rounder Freya Kemp and spinner Linsey Smith (both T20 squad only) and wicketkeeper-batter Bess Heath (T20 and Test squad) are named in Ashes squads for the first time. Meanwhile, seamer Ryanna MacDonald-Gay who took two wickets on her Test debut in the recent tour of South Africa, is also named in the Test squad," the England Cricket Board said in a statement.

Speaking on the squad, Head coach Jon Lewis said, "We have named balanced squads for this Ashes series, with a good mix of youth and experience. Ashes series’ are always special. We want to go there, play our way, and are all excited about the challenges ahead."

England and Australia are set to lock horns in the first day-night Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in more than 75 years. The series will begin with the ODIs first from January 11, followed by the three T20Is from January 20. The one-off Test will be played from January 30 to February 2.

England's ODI Squad:

Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

England's T20I Squad:

Heather Knight (C), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Linsey Smith, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

England's Test Squad:

Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge