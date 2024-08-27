Tuesday, August 27, 2024
     
England announce squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Kemp, Heath called for first time

England have named a 15-member squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2024 with some surprises in it. Heather Knight leads a team which features a few players being called in for a T20 World Cup for the first time.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: August 27, 2024 15:56 IST
England cricket team players.
Image Source : GETTY England cricket team players.

The England Cricket Board on Tuesday announced the women's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. The women's team will be led by veteran skipper Heather Knight, while a few players have been called in for the first time for a T20 World Cup. 

"Wicketkeeper-batter Bess Heath and all-rounder Freya Kemp are selected in a T20 World Cup squad for the first time as is Danielle Gibson who was a travelling reserve for the last edition in South Africa," ECB wrote in a statement while naming the 15-member squad. Notably, fast-bowler Lauren Filer misses out and will join the squad for the preparation camp in Abu Dhabi.

On selecting the squad, head coach Jon Lewis said, "Selecting teams and squads with this group of players has become incredibly tricky and tough. There are players who have been really unfortunate to miss out and they’ll be a big part of what we do with England Cricket in the future."

"I feel the 15 players selected give us a really well-balanced squad in terms of experience, youth and most importantly the skills to cope and excel in the conditions we feel we will be faced with in the UAE," he added.

Notably, the English board also announced its squads for the white-ball series against Ireland in September. Both the ODI and the T20I teams will be led by Kate Cross, while several World Cup faces remain absent from the Ireland trip.

England's squad for Women's T20 World Cup: 

Heather Knight (capt), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt

England's squad for the ODI series against Ireland:

Kate Cross (capt), Hollie Armitage, Hannah Baker, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Davis, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Freya Kemp, Emma Lamb, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Paige Scholfield, Bryony Smith, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong

England's squad for the T20I series against Ireland:

Kate Cross (capt), Georgia Adams, Hollie Armitage, Hannah Baker, Tammy Beaumont, Mahika Gaur, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Charis Pavely, Paige Scholfield, Seren Smale, Bryony Smith, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong

