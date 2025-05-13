England announce squad for WI ODIs; Jos Buttler, Will Jacks likely to be available for IPL 2025 England announce their ODI and T20I squads for the series against West Indies. Jos Buttler, Will Jacks and Jacob Bethell have been named in the squad but may miss the ODI series as ECB Director of Cricket Rob Key confirmed of an ongoing chat with IPL franchises.

New Delhi:

England have announced their ODI and T20I squad on Tuesday, May 13. The Three Lions have named Jos Buttler, Will Jacks, Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer and Jamie Overton among others in the ODI squad, but England’s spokesperson confirmed that the board is working with IPL and the NOCs are being reviewed. In case the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) permits, the likes of Buttler, Jacks and Bethell can feature in the IPL playoffs, subject to qualification.

“Keen to support the IPL in getting the schedule up and running, and to facilitate players’ return should they choose to go back. NOCs being reviewed "particularly in relation to any clash with the final white-ball squad,” England spokesperson said.

Notably, Buttler will join the Gujarat Titans squad on Wednesday, May 14. He has been phenomenal this season, scoring 500 runs in 11 matches and is the fifth-leading run-scorer of the tournament. He is a key asset to the Gujarat team and the franchise will be hopeful that Buttler can continue playing in the playoffs.

Will Jacks and Jacob Bethell are part of Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad, respectively. RCB are already uncertain about the availability of Josh Hazlewood and Lungi Ngidi, as the players are named in the World Test Championship squad for Australia and South Africa. In such a case, they would hope Bethell to be available. Their captain, Rajat Patidar, is also doubtful for the remainder of the IPL 2025.

When it comes to Mumbai, Ryan Rickelton has been named in the WTC squad. For the same reason, Jacks will be vital for the team.

Meanwhile, this will be Harry Brook’s first assignment as England white-ball captain. He replaced Buttler at the helm of things.

England ODI squad - Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Potts, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith

England T20 squad - Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Potts, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood