England announce squad for U19 World Cup 2026, Somerset youngster named skipper

New Delhi:

England have announced their squad for the upcoming U19 World Cup 2026, as Somerset wicketkeeper batter Thomas Rew will be leading the side in the tournament that will be played in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

18-year-old Rew was recently part of the England Lions tour of Australia, where he played in two tour matches against PM's XI and CA XI and in an unofficial Test against Australia A.

Meanwhile, England international Rehan Ahmed's brother, Farhan Ahmed, has also been named in the squad for the tournament that will be played from January 15 to February 6. Farhan had led the U19 team in Rew's absence during their recent seven-game Youth ODI series against West Indies. He is also the vice-captain. Left-arm spinner Ali Farooq earns his maiden call-up to the squad.

U19 Head Coach Michael Yardy feels that the Three Lions have a pretty balanced squad with players having developed camaraderie while being together for the age-group matches.

"This is an amazing opportunity for the players we have selected to not only wear an England shirt at a World Cup but also to go out and try and do something special," Yardy said.

"We have a balanced squad with a core group of players who already have county experience and who have developed a camaraderie while playing together for the U19s that will serve them well during the tournament.

"I really want the players to enjoy the opportunity to play at a World Cup, in a beautiful country like Zimbabwe, and to embrace the chance to compete against different countries and show their quality," he added.

The England U19 team has been placed in Group C alongside Scotland, Zimbabwe and Pakistan. The English side will open its campaign against Pakistan in Harare on Friday, 16 January, before facing co-hosts Zimbabwe and Scotland. 16 teams in total will be taking part in the tournament. Three teams from the group stage will qualify for the next round.

England U19 squad:

Thomas Rew (c), Farhan Ahmed, Ralphie Albert, Ben Dawkins, Caleb Falconer, Ali Farooq, Alex French, Alex Green, Luke Hands, Manny Lumsden, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Isaac Mohammed, Joe Moores, Sebastian Morgan.