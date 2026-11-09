England announce squad for Test series against South Africa; Liam Patterson-White earns maiden call-up

New Delhi:

England have announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa, starting December 17 at Wanderers Stadium. Uncapped cricketer Liam Patterson-White has earned his maiden Test call-up as new head coach Stephen Fleming begins his tenure with a fresh selection approach.

The 28-year-old left-arm spinner has earned recognition following an outstanding County Championship campaign in which he claimed 42 wickets at an average of 25.11. His tally was the highest among spinners in Division One. He also contributed a century with the bat, strengthening his credentials as an all-round option.

Meanwhile, Patterson-White's selection comes ahead of established spin options Shoaib Bashir, Rehan Ahmed and Jack Leach. England have opted against including a specialist frontline spinner in their 15-member group, instead relying on a combination of part-time options alongside the Nottinghamshire player. Joe Root, Dan Lawrence and Jacob Bethell are expected to provide additional spin support.

England not finalised batting combination

The selection committee also believes the conditions in Johannesburg and Centurion may not offer the same assistance to spinners seen during South Africa's recent series against Australia. Consequently, England have not finalised their batting combination, with the final top six likely to take shape after the warm-up fixture in Durban.

“I think it's fair to say that we're not walking in there with a locked in six. We're keeping our minds open. We've got a good preparation lead in to that first Test in South Africa. We know the players, the batters certainly that we've got in the squad gives us a number of different options,” Marcus North, national selector, said.

Josh Tongue to miss opening Test

Josh Tongue will miss the opening match to attend the birth of his second child. He is also receiving specialist attention for a bruised toe, although he is expected to be available later in the series. On the other hand, Brydon Carse has been cleared to return to the England environment following his disciplinary issues involving an incident at a Derby nightclub in August. He will initially work with the Lions squad travelling alongside the senior team.

It has also been confirmed that Sam Curran was unavailable for selection because of his wedding, leaving England to explore alternative seam-bowling combinations.

England Men’s Test squad (15 players):

Joe Root, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Liam Patterson-White, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue

Also Read:

India announce three-format squads for South Africa series; Mandhana to lead in Tests for first time