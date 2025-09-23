England announce squad for Ashes, Harry Brook named vice-captain, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Archer included England have announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming Ashes in Australia, which kickstarts on November 21. Harry Brook has been named as the vice-captain of the team that sees the likes of Mark Wood and Jofra Archer returning.

New Delhi:

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced its squad for the upcoming Ashes in Australia. White-ball captain Harry Brook has been promoted as vice-captain of the Test team for the Ashes series, replacing Ollie Pope. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer have been included in the 16-member side that will face the Aussies in the five Tests, which start from November 21.

"Harry Brook has been confirmed as England’s vice-captain for the Ashes tour, replacing Ollie Pope. Durham fast bowler Mark Wood returns to the Test squad following his recovery from a left knee injury," the ECB wrote in a statement.

"Somerset spinner Shoaib Bashir is available again after recovering from the finger injury sustained during the home series against India," it added.

Stokes to captain, Wood, Archer return

Ben Stokes has been included in the squad despite being on the mend from his shoulder injury that saw him miss the fifth and final Test of the series against India in August. He is set to lead the team and "remains on track to be available" for the opening Test in Perth. "Test Captain Ben Stokes continues his recovery from the shoulder injury that ruled him out of the final Test against India at the Kia Oval and remains on track to be available for the start of the Test series in November," the ECB further wrote.

Wood is also selected despite missing the summer Tests for England due to left knee surgery. Archer, who made his return to the Test format in the India series, is also in the squad.

While these three are back in the squad, Chris Woakes misses out as he continues to recover from the shoulder dislocation that he suffered during the fifth Test against India. Shoaib Bashir, who fractured a finger, is in the squad, while Will Jacks is back in the mix despite his finger injury in the T20I series against South Africa earlier in the month.

England's squad for Ashes 2025/26:

Ben Stokes (captain), Harry Brook (vice-captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.