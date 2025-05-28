England announce playing XI for first ODI vs West Indies, pick new opener England have confirmed their playing XI for the first ODI of the three-match series against the West Indies at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Harry Brook is set to make his debut as captain with this match and will bat at four as the hosts have fielded only four specialist bowlers.

Birmingham:

England have confirmed their playing XI for the first of the three-match ODI series against the West Indies. This series also marks the start of Harry Brook's captaincy era in white-ball cricket, and the hosts have taken a massively surprising decision, pushing Jamie Smith to open the innings alongside Ben Duckett. Phil Salt has been dropped from England's ODI setup after the Champions Trophy debacle and Smith has now filled the vacant spot at the top of the order.

Interestingly, England had Will Jacks as one of the options but he has been slotted in at number seven, in the finisher's role and is also likely their fifth bowling option as well. On the bowling front, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton and Brydon Carse have been picked as pace bowlers while Adil Rashid is the lone specialist spinner.

Apart from Jacks, Jacob Bethell and Joe Root are the other bowling options for the home team. Harry Brook, in his maiden appearance as England's full-time white-ball captain, will bat at number four while this is the first time, Jos Buttler will be playing since stepping down from the top position.

The Brits have taken the risk by not playing five specialist bowling options, as Jamie Overton is not a 10-over bowler on a regular basis. Many expected Potts to feature but he will have to wait for his chance. The opening ODI of the series will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on May 29, while the next two matches are scheduled to take place on June 1 and June 3, respectively.

England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid

Bench - Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Matthew Potts, Tom Hartley