England announce 15-member squad for fifth Test against India, make one change England have announced their squad of 15 members for the fifth and final Test against India at the Oval in London. They are 2-1 ahead in the Test series and are aiming to seal the contest 3-1 in the final game.

London:

England have announced their 15-member squad for the fifth and final Test against India at the Oval in London. They have made only one change to the line-up, adding all-rounder Jamie Overton to the squad and have opted to retain the rest of the players as the hosts aim to win the series with either a win or a draw in the last Test.

Jamie Overton was part of the England squad in the first couple of Tests as well before he was left out. Notably, Gus Atkinson, who played for the second XI of Surrey, is also part of the squad, and it remains to be seen if he will be included for the last Test. There have been talks of the workload of the fast bowlers in this series, with the likes of Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse playing all four matches of this series.

Atkinson got injured during the one-off Test against Zimbabwe and has been part of the England squad for the India series since the third Test match. However, the hosts are not risking him as of yet, and after proving his fitness in the second XI clash against Surrey, it will be interesting to see if he will be slotted back into the line-up. Atkinson scored 49 runs and picked up three wickets across two innings as he bowled 30 overs.

Jamie Overton has played only one Test in his career

Coming back to Jamie Overton, he made his Test debut back in 2022 against New Zealand, scoring 97 runs and picking up two wickets. However, he went down the pecking order since then. But consistent performances from him in County Cricket have brought him back to the setup yet again. However, whether he will get a chance to make a comeback remains to be seen.

England squad for 5th Test vs India: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton