England announce 15-member squad ahead of historic Lord's Test vs India

London:

England have named a 15-member squad for next month's women's Test against India. The fixture will mark the country's first women's Test match at Lord's and place several players on the verge of a landmark career moment.

Notably, the four-day contest is scheduled to begin on July 10 at the historic London venue, where Nat Sciver-Brunt is set to captain England in a Test for the first time at Lord's. The match will also offer a potential route into the longest format for a number of players who have yet to feature in Test cricket.

Among those in contention for a debut are Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman and Mady Villiers, all of whom have already represented England in limited-overs cricket. Grace Potts and Ellie Threlkeld are also included in the squad and could earn their first international appearances if selected.

It will be a moment to savour: Connor

Meanwhile, the announcement placed added significance on a match already notable for its place in the history of the women's game in England. England managing director of women’s cricket Clare Connor views the occasion as another major step for the sport and called it a ‘wonderfully challenging experience’.

“We have selected a strong Test squad under the leadership of Nat Sciver-Brunt for what will be another historic few days at Lord’s for women’s cricket. Test cricket is a rare and wonderfully challenging experience in the women’s game and I know how proud our players are to represent England in this format. For the 11 women who will get the chance to be the first to enjoy that feeling at Lord’s, it will be a moment to savour,” Connor said.

Sciver-Brunt's selection comes despite re-injuring her calf while on T20 World Cup duty earlier this week. She remains part of the squad and is in line to make her 13th appearance in Test cricket. Experience will also come from Heather Knight, who heads into the match as the most-capped Test cricketer in the group. The former captain is poised to play her 15th match in the format.

England Squad

Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Grace Potts, Ellie Threlkeld, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong

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