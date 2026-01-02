England announce 12-member squad for fifth Ashes Test in Sydney, Shoaib Bashir to finally play? England might finally end up playing their lead and only spinner in the squad, Shoaib Bashir, in the Ashes. However, they have named a 12-member squad for now and will take the final decision on the match day depending on the nature of the surface on offer at the SCG.

Sydney:

England have named their 12-member squad for the fifth and final Ashes Test in Sydney and the visitors might finally end up playing their lead spinner Shoaib Bashir for the first time on the tour. With the SCG curator set to leave 6mm grass on the pitch, there is a fair chance of the pitch assisting spin at some point during the Test match.

However, England will have to take a call on the look of their bowling attack if they are to play Bashir. It will likely be a toss-up between Matthew Potts and Bashir in the final XI, with the rest of the spots locked in already. Will Jacks has done nothing wrong to be left out, and dropping him for Bashir would also affect their batting depth.

Gus Atkinson has already been ruled out due to injury, even as Matthew Fisher remains the player who didn't get a chance to play after being included in the squad post Archer's injury.

Can England make it 3-2?

England will be high on confidence after finally ending their 15-year winless drought in Australia. They won the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne inside just two days on a pitch which received 'Unsatisfactory' rating from the ICC match referee for being too much in favour of bowlers.

The visitors have a chance to make it 3-2 to make the scoreline look good after losing the Ashes in the first three Tests. But for that to happen, they will have to bat well, as they have struggled in the department right through.

England's 12-member squad for 5th Ashes Test: Ben Stokes (C), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Matthew Potts

Also Read