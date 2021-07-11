Sunday, July 11, 2021
     
  5. ENG W vs IND W 2nd T20I: India make stunning comeback to secure 8-run win, keep series alive

ENG W vs IND W 2nd T20I: India make stunning comeback to secure 8-run win, keep series alive

India made a strong comeback to defeat England by 8 runs in the second women's T20I in Hove.

PTI PTI
Hove Published on: July 11, 2021 22:34 IST
Indian spinners worked wonders during the final overs as visitors edged out England by eight runs in the second women's T20 International to level the three-match series here on Sunday.

Batting first, India lost way after a good start provided by opener Shafali Verma (48 off 38 balls) to finish on 148 for 4.

In reply, opener Tammy Beaumont's 59 off 50 balls put England in good position before they were restricted to 140/8 in 20 overs.

Poonam Yadav (2/17 ) and Deepti Sharma (1/17) brought India back in the game during final five overs.

Brief Scores:

India Women: 148 for 4 in 20 overs. (Shafali Verma 48 off 38 balls, Harmanpreet Kaur 31 off 25 balls, Nat Sciver 1/20).
Eng Women: 140 for 8 in 20 overs. (Tammy Beaumont 59, Poonam Yadav 2/17, Deepti Sharma 1/17). 

