ENG W vs IND W | Mithali Raj becomes leading run-scorer in women's international cricket

India skipper Mithali Raj on Saturday became the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket. She got to the milestone during the third One-day International against England women's team. The talismanic India batter got to the milestone with a boundary down the ground off Nat Schiver in the 23rd over.

Raj, 38, surpassed ex-England captain Charlotte Edwards' tally of 10,273 in India's chase against England in Worcester. She is also one win away from becoming the most successful captain in women's ODIs.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, Indian women bowled out England to 219 in the allotted 47 overs - reduced due to rains.

England, who were put in to bat, were cruising along at 151/3 in the 34th over with contributions from Heather Knight (46 off 71 balls), Natalie Sciver (49 off 59 balls) and Lauren Winfield Hill (36 off 52 balls).

However, quick wickets towards the end of the innings pushed England women to the back-foot.

Off-spinner Deepti Sharma was the most successful of the bowlers, picking three wickets for 47 runs while Jhulan Goswami (1/31), Shikha Pandey (1/42), Poonam Yadav (1/43), Sneh Rana (1/31) and Harmanpreet Kaur (1/24) picked a wicket apiece.

England have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the opening game by eight wickets and the second one by five wickets.

