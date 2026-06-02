ENG-W vs IND-W 3rd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch series decider in India?

Taunton (UK):

The stage is set for the series decider of the ongoing T20I series between England women and India women. The two sides are slated to meet at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, on June 2nd. It is worth noting that the series is currently levelled, and both sides will hope to do well in the upcoming series decider.

The series began with India women taking on England women in the first T20I in Chelmsford on May 28. After batting first, the visitors posted a total of 188 runs in the first innings of the game and limited the hosts to 150 in the run chase, winning the game by 38 runs.

However, the two sides met in the second T20I in Bristol on May 30th. The game saw England women coming in to bat first, and the side posted a total of 168 runs in the first innings of the game and limited the visitors to 142, winning the game by 26 runs and levelling the series. With the two sides meeting in Taunton for the third T20I, it could be interesting to see how the teams fare in the crucial clash.

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Ahead of the clash, here are the live streaming details of the first Test.

When will the ENG-W vs IND-W, 3rd T20I take place?

The ENG-W vs IND-W, 3rd T20I will begin on Tuesday, June 2.

At what time will the ENG-W vs IND-W, 3rd T20I begin?

The ENG-W vs IND-W, 3rd T20I will begin at 11 PM IST. The toss will take place at 10:30 PM.

Where is the ENG-W vs IND-W, 3rd T20I being played?

The ENG-W vs IND-W, 3rd T20I will be played at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Where can you watch the ENG-W vs IND-W, 3rd T20I on TV in India?

The live telecast for the ENG-W vs IND-W, 3rd T20I will be available to watch on TV in India on Sony Sports 1, and on Sony Sports 3 and 4 in regional languages.

Where can you watch the ENG-W vs IND-W, 3rd T20I in India?

The live streaming for the ENG-W vs IND-W, 3rd T20I will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

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