ENG-W vs IND-W 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for England vs India match in Durham England came storming back into the ongoing white-ball series against India in the second ODI in a rain-affected game at the Home of Cricket and will fancy their chances to seal the assignment with the momentum they have, especially with a bit of weather around in Durham around as well.

Chester-Le-Street:

England will take on India Women in the third and final ODI of the series in Durham, on Tuesday, July 22, to seal the series after storming back into the assignment in the Lord's clash on the weekend. It was a rain-affected clash at the Home of Cricket and India's batting just crumbled under pressure to score big in double-quick time with just 29 overs to play. England were too professional in their run-chase as they knew what was required and would look to do the same with the forecast not being great for Durham as well on Tuesday.

The big takeaway for India from the seven matches they have played so far is that skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has to score runs. Harmanpreet has looked a shadow of herself in these games, trying to overdo it and India need their captain to get some runs under her belt before the Australia series and then obviously the World Cup. The bowling largely has done the job, but if the game is shortened yet again, the dynamics change drastically.

For England, more of the same would be their objective on Tuesday, as everything went as per the plan on Saturday in London - early wickets, wickets through the middle, the openers getting scores and almost finishing themselves on their own. The fans and both teams would hope for a full 100-over game, but a result would be priority, however that comes.

My Dream11 team for ENG-W vs IND-W 3rd ODI

Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones, Jemimah Rodrigues, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Charlotte Dean, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud

Probable Playing XIs

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Em Arlott, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kranti Goud