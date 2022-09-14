ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd T20I: Harmanpreet and co. settle scores with hosts, series decider in Bristol

Highlights India won the match by 8 wickets

Smriti Mandhana was awarded as the player of the match

The series decided will be played on September 15, 2022

ENG-W vs IND-W, 2nd T20I: The women in blue answered all their critics in style as they settled scores with the dominant English women's team and defeated them by a margin of 8 wickets. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian contingency which is currently stationed in the United Kingdom is playing a three-match T20I series and has now registered a thumping victory that has nullified England's lead. Team India was running behind England by a margin of 1-0 before this match.

After all the talks surrounding poor playing conditions and a wet outfield in the previous match, team India had a job on their hands. English skipper Amy Jones won the toss and opted to bat first. Sophia Dunkley and Danielle Wyatt opened the proceedings for the hosts. The pair of Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh ensured that England don't get off to a flyer and dismissed both the opening batsmen which left the hosts reeling on 13/2. England's number 3 Alice Capsey couldn't do much either as she departed for 4 off 6 deliveries. Skipper Amy Jones was then joined by Bryony Smith who tried to steady the English ship but they could just stitch a partnership of 32 runs as skipper Jones departed for 17 and was soon followed by Smith who was batting on 16 off 15 deliveries. It was Freya Kemp and Maia Bouchier's gritty innings which propelled England's score to 142. Kemp in particular finished with 51 off 37 deliveries and Bouchier ended her innings on 34 off 26 deliveries.

Sneh Rana was India's wrecker-in-chief as she scalped 3 wickets in her quota of 4 overs. Team India had no other option but to chase down England's 142 if they were to stay alive in the series. Dasher Shafali Varma departed early while she was batting on 20, but left-handed Smriti Mandhana carried on. She was joined in by Dayalan Hemalatha for a brief period who later departed on 9 off 10 deliveries. It was Smriti's 79* off 53 deliveries that sealed the game for India. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur played second fiddle to her deputy Mandhana as she ended with 29 off 22 deliveries.

Team India now heads to Bristol where they will want to put their best foot forward and clinch the T20I series before they move to the 50 overs challenge.

Teams:

India Women XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh

England Women XI: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(w/c), Maia Bouchier, Bryony Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell

Latest Cricket News