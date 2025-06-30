ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for England vs India match in Bristol India would take a huge deal of confidence from the T20 series opener against England at Trent Bridge as it was a statement win with both batters and bowlers coming to the party. India would be keen for more of the same as England look to bounce back.

Bristol:

India would not have hoped for any better start to what was going to be a big England tour ahead of the home World Cup. Smriti Mandhana, the stand-in captain, smashing her maiden T20I century, Harleen Deol coming good, bowlers all chipping in - it was a win and a half for the visitors without their regular skipper and more of the same will be the message from the team management.

England would be hurting after their outing on Saturday and will be keen to bounce back in Bristol on Tuesday. England didn't bowl that badly but yes, going into the second T20I, bowling will be an area they would look into as they aim to level the series. On the other hand, India sweat over skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's fitness. Harleen Deol grabbed her opportunity with both hands and it will be interesting to see if Kaur comes straight back in and in whose place.

Since it's a five-match series, both teams have time for comebacks and make mistakes but if it is 2-0 for India in less than 24 hours, England wouldn't want to be in that position as they'd be in a must-win zone if things go awry on Tuesday. For India, the challenge will be chasing a target and hence, if England bat first, they would want to do to India what they were on the receiving end of a couple of days ago.

My Dream11 team for ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I

Shafali Verma (c), Smriti Mandhana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Amy Jones, Sneh Rana (vc), Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Arundhati Reddy, N Shree Charani

Probable Playing XIs

England Women: Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Alice Capsey, Em Arlott, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith/Issy Wong, Lauren Bell

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana(c), Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, N Shree Charani