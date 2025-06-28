ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I pitch report: How surface at Trent Bridge in Nottingham likely to play? England women will host India women for the first of the five-match T20I series on Saturday, June 28 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Check the pitch report and the squads ahead of the blockbuster clash.

Nottingham:

England women will host India women for a five-match T20I series, starting June 28 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side recently won the tri-nation ODI series against Sri Lanka and South Africa and will bring that confidence to England. This will also be the perfect opportunity for the side to adjust and learn more about the English conditions, where the T20 World Cup 2026 will be hosted.

There are a couple of changes to the India squad as Shafali Verma is set to make her return after being out of the T20I set-up for a while. Spinner all-rounder Sneh Rana has earned her first call-up to the T20I side after two years. Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma has done tremendously well in the last edition of The Hundred. It needs to be seen if the all-rounder can keep up with the momentum in England.

England, on the other hand, will be heavily reliant on their veterans in Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Sophie Eccleston and Tammy Beaumont. Among youngsters, Issy Wong can prove to be key, especially after her stint in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Pitch Report

The surface at Trent Bridge in Nottingham usually favours the pacers. The powerplay will be key for both teams. Anything over 170 runs can be considered a good total on the wicket. The captain winning the toss, should elect to bowl first as batting in the second innings will be relatively easier.

Squads:

England Women Squad: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Amy Jones(w), Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Issy Wong, Paige Scholfield, Tammy Beaumont, Em Arlott

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Kranti Goud

