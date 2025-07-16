ENG-W vs IND-W 1st ODI Playing XIs: India go with 3 spinners against England's pace trio in Southampton England Women's skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt returned to her side's line-up after missing the latter half of the T20I series against India. Sciver-Brunt won the toss and elected to bat first as she reckoned that it would be a great batting wicket at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

England won the toss and elected to bat first in the ODI series opener against India Women at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday, July 16. England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt reckoned that it will be a good batting wicket and hence, wanted to put some runs on the board and looked forward to continuing the good work the side did against the West Indies. "As a group, we're on a journey, 50-over World Cup coming up so hopefully we can put a good performance on," Sciver-Brunt told Ravi Shastri at the toss.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur also wanted to have a hit first in sunny and bright conditions in Southampton. Kaur mentioned that the T20 series win would keep the team in good stead ahead of the T20 World Cup next year in the same conditions and looked forward to plugging the required holes in the ODIs, with one eye on the World Cup later this year.

Interestingly, both teams went with different combinations and thought processes with respect to their reading of the surface. While England went with all three seamers in Kate Cross and the two Laurens, Filer and Bell, India played three spinners, including a couple of all-rounders in Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma. Kranti Goud was the only frontline seamer with Amanjot Kaur as the pace-bowling all-rounder.

India started well with Kranti Goud dismissing both the England openers and it will be up to England and skipper Sciver-Brunt to help her side recover and post a defendable total on what looked like a dry and hard surface.

Playing XIs

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson Richards, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud