Image Source : TWITTER/BCCIWOMEN ENG W v IND W | Shafali Verma receives maiden ODI cap from skipper Mithali Raj

Opener Shafali Verma was presented with the 131st India women's ODI cap by captain Mithali Raj. Shafali is making her ODI debut against England in Bristol.

She became the first Indian cricketer to feature in T20Is, ODIs and Tests before turning 18.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of India women's cricket team shared pictures of the cap presentation. "A proud moment for our thunderbolt @TheShafaliVerma as she is presented with #TeamIndia Billed cap 131 from captain @M_Raj03. Here's hoping she has a smashing debut."

Shafali was dismissed on 15 in her first ODI innings. She made an aggressive start to the innings, smashing three fours before she succumbed to a slower bouncer from Katherine Brunt in the fifth over of the innings.

Earlier, England women won the toss and elected to bowl in the first One-day International of the three-match series.

The match also marks 22 years in ODI cricket for Mithali Raj.

All-rounder Sophia Dunkley also makes her debut for England women.

Following the ODI series, both the sides will also meet in three T20Is. The one-off Test between India and England had resulted in a draw.