ENG vs WI pitch report: How will surface at Rose Bowl in Southampton play in 3rd T20I? England and the West Indies will lock horns for one final time this summer, in the third T20I of the three-match series at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. England have already won the series 2-0 and will be keen on whitewashing the Caribbean side.

Southampton :

The West Indies tour of England is set to conclude today as the two teams will lock horns in the third and final T20I at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The hosts have already sealed the three-match series with wins in the first two matches and will be keen on whitewashing the Caribbean side. It has been a forgettable tour so far for the visitors as they lost all three ODIs as well prior to the T20I series.

England have been clinical in this series so far, with several players stepping up for the team under new captain Harry Brook. Jos Buttler's form in the first series after stepping down as white-ball captain has been a huge plus for them. The bowling attack has also done a good job, even though Adil Rashid was taken apart for five sixes in a single over in the previous game.

Meanwhile, the West Indies will regret not having won the previous encounter despite posting 196 runs on the board. The visitors have failed to grab the crunch moments on this tour. While there have been a one-off brilliance from players, a collective effort from the team has been lacking. The Shai Hope-led side will be keen on pull one back on the home team before the UK.

Southampton Pitch Report

The surface is Southampton has been good to bat on. The venue has hosted two T20 Blast matches this season and the scores were contrasting. Hampshire posted 230 runs batting first in the opening game of the season while in the next game, Gloucestershire were bundled out for 119 runs. Moreover, 248 is the highest total at this venue by Australia vs England. Nevertheless, it is very likely that the side winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Southampton - T20I Numbers Game

Matches Played - 17

Matches won batting first - 12

Matches won bowling first - 5

Highest total - 248 by AUS vs ENG

Highest score chased - 158 by ENG vs AUS

Squads

West Indies Squad: Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell

England Squad: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Potts, Rehan Ahmed