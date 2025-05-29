ENG vs WI pitch report: How will surface at Edgbaston in Birmingham play for 1st ODI? England's home summer in white-ball cricket commences today with the ODI series against the West Indies. This is also the start of Harry Brook's captaincy stint. The series opener is set to be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Here's the pitch report:

Birmingham:

England and West Indies will lock horns today in the first ODI of the three-match series at Edgbaston in Birmingham. England thrashed Zimbabwe in the four-day Test match last week and are set to start a new era in white-ball cricket under Harry Brook's captaincy. As for the West Indies, they are coming off a 1-1 result in the three-match ODI series against Ireland.

The hosts have already named their playing XI for the series opener. With Phil Salt dropped, Jamie Smith has been promoted to open the innings alongside Ben Duckett. Their bowling attack is a bit inexperienced, with Brydon Carse and Saqib Mahmood leading the lot alongside Adil Rashid and Jamie Overton. Brook will bat at four while the former skipper Jos Buttler will come out to bat at number five in the 50-over format.

Meanwhile, the West Indies have the advantage of recently playing ODIs against Ireland, and in the previous outing, they posted a mammoth total on the board. The likes of Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, and skipper Hope are in good form and will be keen on continuing in the same vein.

Edgbaston, Birmingham pitch report

Edgbaston is scheduled to host as many as 22 matches across formats this season and it starts with the ODI between England and West Indies. The surface is expected to be flat and full of runs. With this being a day-night affair, the pitch will only get better to bat on in the evening. The venue has hosted 65 ODIs so far and 408 is the highest total posted here batting first.

Edgbaston, Birmingham - ODI Numbers Game

Matches Played - 65

Matches won batting first - 27

Matches won bowling first - 31

Average 1st inns score - 233

Highest total - 408 by ENG vs NZ

Lowest total - 70 by AUS vs ENG

Highest total chased - 332 by ENG vs PAK

Lowest total defended - 129 by IND vs ENG

Squads

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Jayden Seales, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shimron Hetmyer

England Squad: Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood, Tom Banton, Matthew Potts, Tom Hartley