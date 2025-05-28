ENG vs WI ODI Series: Squads, Schedule, Venues, Live Streaming and all you need to know After thrashing Zimbabwe in the one-off Test in just three days, England switch formats to face the West Indies in a three-match ODI series starting from May 29. This is the first assignment for Harry Brook since being appointed as the captain of the white-ball team of England.

Birmingham:

The three-match ODI series between England and the West Indies is all set to get underway on May 29. It is directly clashing with the IPL 2025 playoffs. England have called their players back, and the likes of Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, and Will Jacks have returned, leaving their respective teams despite making it to the playoffs. On the other hand, the West Indies have allowed their players to stay back.

Meanwhile, this is a special series for Harry Brook as it is his first assignment since he was announced as England's next white-ball captain. Notably, Buttler stepped down from the position after the Champions Trophy debacle that saw England not make it to the semifinals. Ahead of the series opener, Gus Atkinson and Jofra Archer were ruled out in a huge blow for the home side.

As for the West Indies, they are coming into this series after thrashing Ireland by 197 runs in their previous outing. However, the Caribbeans had also lost to them in the first of the three-match series. But the West Indies batters are in great form with Keacy Carty scoring centuries in his last two outings and Matthew Forde also showing off his all-rounder skills.

Here's all you need to know about the ENG vs WI ODI Series

Schedule

1st ODI - May 29: Edgbaston, Birmingham - 5:30 PM IST

2nd ODI - June 1: Sophie Gardens, Cardiff - 3:30 PM IST

3rd June 3 - Kennington Oval, London - 5:30 PM IST

Squads

England - Harry Brook (C), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jos Buttler, Tom Banton, Jamie Smith, Brydon Carse, Tom Hartley, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Luke Wood

West Indies - Shai Hope (C), Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Sherfane Rutherford (not available), Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Jewel Andrew, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades

Live telecast and streaming

The England vs West Indies ODI Series will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India. The live streaming of this series will be available on Sony LIV.