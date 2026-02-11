Advertisement
  4. ENG vs WI live cricket score: West Indies lose three wickets in powerplay, England off to terrific start

ENG vs WI live cricket score: England and West Indies locked horns today in the 15th match of the T20 World Cup. Both teams won their respective opening matches against Nepal and Scotland respectively. Who will come out on top today? Follow for live score:

Harry Brook and Shai Hope
Harry Brook and Shai Hope Image Source : AP
Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
England and West Indies lock horns today in the 15th match of the T20 World Cup 2026. The match is being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, even as both teams are coming into this game after winning their respective opening matches. England survived the scare from Nepal, winning by only four runs, while the West Indies defeated Scotland comfortably.

As far as the previous match is concerned, England survived a massive scare against Nepal. The spirited Asian side almost chased down the target of 185 runs, as England won by only four runs, thanks to a terrific final over by Sam Curran. England players admitted that they were surprised by the way Nepal played and deserved to win this game.

As for the West Indies, they brushed aside Scotland comfortably, winning by 35 runs. Batting first, the Caribbean side scored 182 runs for the loss of five wickets in their 20 overs. Scotland, in the chase, were going well before their innings was derailed by Romario Shepherd who picked up a hat-trick. Scotland were bundled out for 147 runs and West Indies registered their first points on the board.

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, England and West Indies faced each other in nine T20Is since 2024. England have dominated the proceedings, winning seven matches while West Indies won only once while one game ended in no result. Who will come out on top today? Follow for live score:

 

Live updates :ENG vs WI live score

  • 7:31 PM (IST)Feb 11, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    OUT!!

    Shimron Hetmyer has been dismissed now. A poor shot from him as Jamie Overton strikes for England. West Indies three down inside powerplay and are 55/3 after 5.5 overs.

  • 7:23 PM (IST)Feb 11, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Hetmyer taking on England!!

    Shimron Hetmyer is taking on England at the moment. He is batting on 17 off 8 balls and West Indies are 33/2 after four overs. A decent recovery after a poor start for them. Chase and Hetmyer must make sure they hang around for West Indies to post a competitive total on the board.

  • 7:10 PM (IST)Feb 11, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Another one goes down!!

    Brandon King is OUT now!! Sam Curran strikes on the very first ball for England and West Indies are now 8/2. What a brilliant start for England after winning the toss and opting to bowl. 

  • 7:06 PM (IST)Feb 11, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    OUT!!!

    What a start for England!! West Indies captain Shai Hope has been dismissed in the very first over. He smashed one straight into the hands of Tom Banton at covers and West Indies are 8/1 after 0.5 overs.

  • 7:04 PM (IST)Feb 11, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 15 of the T20 World Cup 2026. England and West Indies have locked horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. England captain Harry Brook has won the toss and opted to bowl first. Will they be able to restrict the power-packed West Indies side to a manageable total or will the West Indies go past the 200-run mark today? Let's see

