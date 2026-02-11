Live ENG vs WI live cricket score: West Indies lose three wickets in powerplay, England off to terrific start ENG vs WI live cricket score: England and West Indies locked horns today in the 15th match of the T20 World Cup. Both teams won their respective opening matches against Nepal and Scotland respectively. Who will come out on top today? Follow for live score:

Mumbai:

England and West Indies lock horns today in the 15th match of the T20 World Cup 2026. The match is being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, even as both teams are coming into this game after winning their respective opening matches. England survived the scare from Nepal, winning by only four runs, while the West Indies defeated Scotland comfortably.

As far as the previous match is concerned, England survived a massive scare against Nepal. The spirited Asian side almost chased down the target of 185 runs, as England won by only four runs, thanks to a terrific final over by Sam Curran. England players admitted that they were surprised by the way Nepal played and deserved to win this game.

As for the West Indies, they brushed aside Scotland comfortably, winning by 35 runs. Batting first, the Caribbean side scored 182 runs for the loss of five wickets in their 20 overs. Scotland, in the chase, were going well before their innings was derailed by Romario Shepherd who picked up a hat-trick. Scotland were bundled out for 147 runs and West Indies registered their first points on the board.

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, England and West Indies faced each other in nine T20Is since 2024. England have dominated the proceedings, winning seven matches while West Indies won only once while one game ended in no result. Who will come out on top today? Follow for live score: