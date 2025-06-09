ENG vs WI 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for England vs West Indies match in Southampton England took a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series against the West Indies and will be keen to sweep the assignment in the finale on Tuesday in Southampton. The West Indies have troubled the hosts in the first two matches but didn't manage to land the killer punch.

Southampton :

England were too good for the West Indies once again as despite a couple of hiccups in between, they had enough gas in the tank to chase down 197 in Bristol on Sunday, June 8, in the second T20I. As it turned out, 197 was England's highest successful chase at home in the format and thereby sealed the series with a game in hand. West Indies left out Andre Russell for the second game, bringing in Akeal Hosein and to his credit, he bowled well, but the problem remained the same for the visitors on Sunday, as it did in the first T20I: a set batter not lasting for a couple or a few more overs.

England have had a terrific start to the Harry Brook era as a captain, winning both the first assignments and the opportunity and the challenge for them will be to sustain it. Simon Doull mentioned having someone like Ben Stokes for England to provide the balance to the line-up and hence, having that perfect game without an all-rounder will be the next wall they would want to climb.

The West Indies, on the other hand, need their bowlers and batters to come together collectively and get that perfect game to be able to avoid a series sweep, especially since it's the first assignment for Shai Hope on a whole as a white-ball captain as well.

My Dream11 team for ENG vs WI 3rd T20I

Evin Lewis, Jos Buttler (vc), Tom Banton, Sherfane Rutherford, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Brydon Carse, Gudakesh Motie, Adil Rashid, Liam Dawson

Playing XIs

England: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (c & wk), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph