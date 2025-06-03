ENG vs WI 3rd ODI: Start of play delayed due to late arrival of players at Kennington Oval - Know reason The third ODI between England and West Indies at the Kennington Oval in London has been delayed for a peculiar reason. One of the teams is yet to arrive at the stadium and hence, the toss has been delayed. The match is scheduled to start at 5:30 PM IST but it will be a delayed start now.

London:

England and the West Indies are set to face each other in the third and final ODI of the series today at the Kennington Oval in London. However, the start of play has been delayed as the West Indies players arrived late at the venue due to the heavy traffic north of the river. Surrey Cricket provided the update on its official X handle as the toss has officially been delayed.

"Due to a delayed arrival of one of the playing teams, who are stuck in heavy traffic north of the river, the scheduled start of play will be delayed. Once all members of the playing teams arrive, the match officials will coordinate updated timings and discuss any impact on the schedule of play. We will update spectators with the schedule of play as soon as we are able to," Surrey Cricket tweeted on X.

The West Indies team arrived at the venue after 5 PM IST, when the toss was scheduled to take place. For the same reason, the match started 30 minutes late at 6 PM IST. England won the toss and opted to bowl on a green deck under cloudy skies at the Kennington Oval.

The hosts have already won the series, winning the first two matches. However, the Caribbean side is always known to punch above its weight and will be keen on making it 1-2 in the series ahead of the T20Is, scheduled to commence on June 6.

Playing XIs

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales

England (Playing XI): Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts, Saqib Mahmood