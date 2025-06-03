ENG vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for England vs West Indies match in London Joe Root stood tall for England while being on a record-breaking spree in the second ODI in Cardiff as despite wickets falling all around him as the hosts sealed the series. West Indies have been decent in parts but have failed to click as a whole unit and Tuesday gives them another chance to do so.

London:

England take on the West Indies for one final time in the ODI series before both teams switch their focus towards the T20Is. Joe Root masterclass led the way for England to take a 2-0 unassailable lead in the series after it looked like that the West Indies might tighten the screws on after the hosts were half their side down for less than 150. Root not only became England's highest run-getter in the ODIs but also went on to complete 7,000 runs in the format and smash his career-best while leading his side to a successful chase of 309.

West Indies have shown their quality in bits and spurts but they are yet to fire collectively. On Sunday, the visitors had the opportunity to push the score up to 325-330 but they failed to and while bowling too, one more wicket when Will Jacks had joined Joe Root in the middle would have essentially gotten the bowlers in the mix trying to chase that down and things might have been different.

However, Tuesday gives them another opportunity to push for that win and avoid a whitewash at the Oval in London. On the other hand, for England, they might give opportunities to the likes of Tom Banton and Tom Hartley with the series already in the bank and test their bench, with the World Cup, still a bit far away.

My Dream11 team for ENG vs WI 3rd ODI

Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (vc), Will Jacks, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jacob Bethell (c), Brydon Carse, Jayden Seales, Adil Rashid

Playing XIs

England: Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

West Indies (probable): Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Jewel Andrew/Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales