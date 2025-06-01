ENG vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for England vs West Indies match in Cardiff England will be up against the West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series with an aim to seal the assignment in Cardiff on Sunday, June 1. The visitors were all over the place in the series opener and need to improve their all-round game to challenge Harry Brook and Co.

Cardiff:

England will take on the West Indies in the second ODI in Cardiff on Sunday, June 1 with an aim to seal the series, following a comprehensive win in the opening game. Whatever could go England's way, it did for the hosts in Harry Brook's first game as the full-time captain of the white-ball side. The openers got off to a rollicking start, there were contributions through the middle-order before Jacob Bethell had yet another star turnout, no surprises. A score of 400 was always going to be difficult to chase but the visitors capitulated under the scoreboard pressure.

Which is why you wonder why the West Indies captain Shai Hope opted to bowl, especially since they were coming off a sensational win batting first against Ireland a few days ago. With the series on the line, the captain winning the toss will be inclined to bat first even though historically, the team chasing has won 18 matches at the Sophia Gardens, as compared to eight while defending a score.

England in their recent ODI struggle too have failed to chase big scores many times but the West Indies need to pull their socks up in all three departments. The West Indies will have Sherfane Rutherford available for the series decider though, after Gujarat Titans were knocked out in the eliminator. However, the onus will be on the likes of Shai Hope, Brandon King, Keacy Karty and Roston Chase to steer their side in terms of batting side of things as they look to level the series.

My Dream11 team for ENG vs WI 2nd ODI

Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Keacy Carty, Shai Hope, Justin Greaves, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Matthew Forde, Jayden Seales, Adil Rashid (vc)

Playing XIs

England: Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

West Indies (probable): Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Evin Lewis/Jewel Andrew, Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales