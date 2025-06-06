ENG vs WI 1st T20I Pitch Report: How will surface at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street play? The opening game of the three-match T20I series between England and the West Indies will be played today at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. England blanked the visitors in the three-match ODI series, but the West Indies love the shortest format and will be keen on performing well.

The three-match T20I series between England and the West Indies will get underway today at the Riverside ground in Chester-le-Street. England blanked the visitors in the preceding three-match ODI series and will be looking forward to starting this series on a winning note as well. However, the Caribbean side loves the shortest format and they have their full strength side now with the Indian Premier League (IPL) done and dusted.

Shai Hope is the captain of the West Indies, and this is the first series after Rovman Powell stepped down from the format. Players like Sherfane Rutherford, Evin Lewis and Andre Russell are specialists in the format and they can pose a serious threat to the home team.

Meanwhile, England will miss their opener Phil Salt, who has opted out of this series after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Jamie Smith has replaced him in the squad but unlike ODIs, he will not open in the shortest format. Tom Banton is expected to open the innings alongside Ben Duckett even as this is the first series for Harry Brook as a T20I captain of England.

Chester-le-Street Pitch Report

Chester-le-Street has hosted only one T20I in last eight years and in that game, New Zealand, somehow crawled to 139 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Overall, the venue has hosted seven T20Is and the average first innings score is 131. However, the highest score record at the venue is 195 by England against Australia.

Chester-le-Street - T20I Numbers Game

Total Matches - 7

Matches won batting first - 2

Matches won bowling first - 5

Average first inns score - 131

Highest total recorded - 195/5 by England vs Australia

Highest score chased - 143/3 by England vs New Zealand

Squads

West Indies Squad: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles

England Squad: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts, Saqib Mahmood, Rehan Ahmed, Luke Wood, Jamie Smith