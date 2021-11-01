ENG vs SL Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to watch England vs Sri Lanka Super 12 Match Online

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Get full details on when and where to watch ENG vs SL Live Streaming Cricket Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

A rampaging England is expected to brush aside a struggling Sri Lanka and seal a spot in the semifinals when the two teams meet in a Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup, on Monday. Pre-tournament favourites England has played as per the expectations in its first three games, steamrolling its opponents, including arch-rivals Australia on Saturday night.

The ENG vs SL (England vs Sri Lanka) will be the Super 12 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup (2021 T20 WC), which be held in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

At what time does England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match start?

England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will take place on October 31 (Sunday).

How do I watch live streaming of England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Sri Lanka Kusal Perera(wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka©, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.

England Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.