ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for England vs Australia match in Manchester

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England will take on Australia in the third and final T20 in Manchester on Sunday, September 15

England will take on Australia in the three-match T20 series decider in Manchester on Sunday, September 15 after levelling 1-1 in the second encounter in Cardiff with a terrific run-chase. Australia probably took it a bit easy, having rested a couple of their key pacers and went in with three all-rounders which eventually cost them in the end. Matt Short coming up with the goods was the biggest positive for the visitors apart from Josh Inglis' continued outstanding form in the shortest format.

Liam Livingstone coming clutch with a match-winning contribution was a big relief for the all-rounder himself, who hasn't been at his best with the bat in the last 12 months or so but was doing his job with the ball. Livingstone and Jacob Bethell's 90-run stand killed the chase and provided the new-look English white-ball side much joy after a disappointing show in the season opener.

Mitchell Marsh missed out in the second T20I due to illness and Australia will hope that the all-rounder and te regular T20 skipper is fit for the decider. Australia's bowling will have to pull up its socks and England have probably set the cat amongst the pigeons after taking apart their best bowler Adam Zampa. How Zampa makes a comeback and Australia bowl could decide where the third T20I and eventually the series is going.

My Dream11 team for ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I

Phil Salt, Matt Short, Travis Head (c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Adam Zampa (vc), Brydon Carse, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid

Probable Playing XIs

England: Phil Salt(w/c), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa