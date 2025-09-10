ENG vs SA pitch report: How will surface at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff play for 1st T20I play? Even as the Indian team will be in action today after more than a month in the Asia Cup, England and South Africa will also lock horns at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff at 11 PM IST in first of three-match T20I series. Here's the pitch report of the venue

Cardiff:

England and South Africa will lock horns in the first T20I of the three-match series, with the opening game set to take place at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The preceding ODI series between the two teams was won by South Africa but England stole the limelight in the final game with a record-breaking 342-run win.

England have already announced their playing XI and with Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith rested, they will have an entirely new opening duo in Phil Salt and Jos Buttler. Sam Curran is making a comeback and will play for England for the first time since Brendon McCullum took over the team in Tests.

South Africa, meanwhile, will miss their veteran player David Miller due to a hamstring injury. Donovan Ferriera is likely to replace him in the playing XI while Marco Jansen also returns to the setup for the visitors for the first time since the WTC Final.

Cardiff - Pitch Report

Pitches in England have been flat this summer, but a lot of cricket has taken place already, and we are moving towards the end of summer. The surface in Cardiff is expected to be flat. The highest score at the venue is 207, while the biggest chase at the Sophie Gardens is 194 by England against Australia. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first in the first T20I.

Cardiff - T20I Numbers Game

Matches Played - 11

Matches won batting first - 3

Matches won bowling first - 8

Average first inns scores - 150

Highest total - 207 by SA vs ENG

Highest total chased - 194 by ENG vs AUS

Squads

England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Brydon Carse, Jamie Smith, Rehan Ahmed

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Kagiso Rabada, Senuran Muthusamy