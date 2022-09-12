ENG vs SA, 3rd Test: England beat South Africa by 9 wickets, clinch test series by 2-1

Follow us on Image Source : ICC England win the third test to clinch the series.

ENG vs SA, 3rd Test: The England cricket team on Monday defeated the South African team in the 3rd and final Test by 9 wickets to wrap the series by 2-1. The Ben Stokes-led side was clinical in the match that was reduced to three days and dominated the visitors at Kennington Oval, London. England chased the target of 130 in the final innings, riding on the back of openers- Zak Crawley and Alex Lees.

However, the foundation was built by the England bowlers, who were clinical in both innings. Ollie Robinson scalped a five-wicket haul in the first innings while Stuart Broad picked four. In the second innings too, England bowlers tasted success. Resultingly, Robinson was awarded player of the match.

Also, Kagiso Rabada showed his class throughout the series and was adjudged as the Player of the series. He is the joint highest wicket-taker of the series with 9 wickets. Broad has also achieved a historic feat as he surpassed Glenn McGrath in the list of highest wicket-takers in test cricket.

Talking about the match, England had won the toss and invited South Africa to bat on a pitch that offered help to the bowlers. But even before the batters could have acclimatised to the pitch, the bowlers sent them packing. Within the first 70 minutes of the match, South Africa lost half a dozen players, sending shockwaves into the camp. Robinson was breathing fire as he claimed four of them. The visitors managed only 118 in the first innings as Robinson scalped a five-for and Broad picked four wickets.

But when England came out to bat, the story was not too much different. A few quick wickets kept them in the match and even though Ollie Pope scored a valiant fifty, the hosts got folded for 158. Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada starred for the visitors and folded them for 158.

In the second innings, England yet again dominated the show as they regularly picked up wickets and disallowed the Proteas to set a big target. South Africa got bundled for 169, setting a 130-run target. Only early and quick wickets could have saved things for the visitors but the English openers did not give them a chance. After Lees departed, Crawley and Pope saw England cross the line to clinch the match and series.

The first test match saw South Africa dominating the home side as they won the contest by an innings and 12 runs. However, England made a stunning comeback and won the next match by an innings and 85 runs.

Latest Cricket News