ENG vs SA, 2nd T20I: South Africa emerges victorious, series decider to be played on Sunday

Cardiff| South Africa on Thursday bamboozled hosts England as they registered a 58-run win in the second T20I match in the three-match series. England, who are having loads of issues in the white ball format lately are still not able to recover from the sudden retirement of Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes. The England all-rounder Ben Stokes who has just retired from ODI cricket citing issues related to England's white-ball schedule is somehow being left out of the T20I side as well.

The Jos Buttler-led English side was extremely dominant in the first T20I as they batted the visitors out of the game. England had amassed a mammoth total of 234 runs and inflicted a heavy defeat of 41 runs on the visitors. Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow in particular were the wrecker-in-chief as far as England's exploits are concerned. Both of them added 106 runs to England's tally which made the final score a far-fetched prospect for the Proteas batsmen. Tristan Stubbs scared the English team for a bit with his knock of 72 runs, but as soon as Gleeson dismissed him, the Proteas could never force their way back into the game.

Come the 2nd T20I, South Africa had different plans altogether. With the series on the line, the Proteas decided to take on the English team. Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to bowl first, but things did not go England's way as it did in the first T20I. Proteas batsman Rilee Rossouw brought his best to the game as he played a knock of 96* off 55 deliveries which included 10 fours and 5 sixes. Rossouw's exploits helped South Africa register a score of 207-3 in Cardiff.

England always thought that South Africa was 15 runs short and had their eyes set on its third highest T20 chase but was all out for 149 in 16. Bairstow top scored with 30 for England and Tabraiz Shamsi pulled the game back for South Africa with 3-27 off his four overs.

"We held our catches, we were lot clearer and the batters were phenomenal. We had a few meetings this morning to clear up a few things. We had to pick ourselves and did this game, which is great", said an elated David Miller, the Proteas skipper, who right now is in the form of his life.

The series will be decided in Southampton on Sunday.

