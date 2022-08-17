ENG vs SA, 1st Test: Proteas gear up for Bazball and invincible English Test side

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@HOMEOFCRICKET) Ben Stokes trains at Lord's ahead of 1st Test against South Africa

ENG vs SA| The dominant English side is all set to take on yet another challenge as they will face South Africa in a three-match Test series which is scheduled to start on August 17, 2022, at Lord's. The newly set up English side under the leadership of head coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes has transformed the way of playing the game, similar to what Eoin Morgan did to the English white-ball team after the conclusion of the 2015 World Cup.

England played New Zealand in a 3-match Test series earlier this year and inflicted a clean sweep of 3-0 on the visitors. The Ben Stokes-led English side has maintained a perfect blend of youth and excellence and they have identified the core group of players who are the pillars of their newly built English side. "Bazball", a newly coined term in English Test setup revolves around the aggressive approach followed by Brendon McCullum. Ben Stokes, who recently retired from the English ODI team is focussing on the longest format of the game and he will try and continue this dominant run for as long as possible.

On the other hand, there is this defiant Proteas team, led by Dean Elgar, a skipper who is considered a taskmaster and believes in taking the tough route to achieve results. The South African team hasn't performed badly either under the leadership of Elgar. They defeated India 2-1 in their home conditions, leveled the series against New Zealand by 1 all, and later defeated Bangladesh by a margin of 1-0. South Africa has played a total of 7 Test matches in which they have won 5, lost 1, and have drawn 1.

As South Africa takes on this rebooted English side, it will be interesting to see, how the Proteas can stop England and stamp their authority on Stokes and co.

England squad:

Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root

South Africa squad:

Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markam, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper), Khaya Zondo, Kagiso Rabada

