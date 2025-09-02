ENG vs SA 1st ODI pitch report: How will surface at Headingley in Leeds play for series opener? The English summer is into its final phase with England set to take on South Africa in a white-ball series, featuring three ODIs, followed by as many T20Is. Both teams have already announced their playing XI and it promises to be a humdinger.

Leeds (England):

England will begin the final assignment of their home summer, a white-ball series featuring three ODIs as well as as many T20Is in Leeds on Tuesday, September 2, two days after the Hundred came to a close. While South Africa got a hang of the format a couple of week ago by playing three matches against Australia, England will have to quickly warm up to it, having last played in June against the West Indies.

There will be a debut for England in Sonny Baker, while South Africa have a couple of their regulars missing as it promises to be a cracker of a series between two very good white-ball teams.

Headingley, Leeds Pitch Report

Headingley generally has been a belter in white-ball cricket. Recently, in four men's Hundred games, 190 was breached twice, almost got chased in one of them, and 140 was chased in another with as many as 16 balls left. With no game at the venue for a week, it will be a fresher surface at Headingley and the teams might not mind batting first, especially since the wickets have been on the flatter side in England in general and chasing big scores gets difficult, with the scoreboard exerting the pressure.

However, traditionally, the teams chasing have had a better record at the venue in ODIs - winning 26 games as opposed to the 18 of the sides batting first. The highest successful chase at the venue of 324 came 19 years ago, which tells you chasing isn't a walk in the park, but the good thing about Headingley is that the surface remains similar throughout the 100 overs. The old ball rule will also come into effect for England for the first time and might have a bearing on the run-scoring in the final 10 overs.

The captain winning the toss might opt to bowl first, but batting first won't be a bad option, especially if a score of 300-310 is posted on the board.