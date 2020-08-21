ENG vs PAK | Zak Crawley scores maiden international century in 3rd Test against Pakistan

Image Source : AP England's Zak Crawley plays a shot during the first day of the third cricket Test match between England and Pakistan, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Friday

Zak Crawley has previously scored two centuries while donning the England Test jersey, but both were during warm-up games - the first one in New Zealand and the other in Sri Lanka. His overall first-class career has three centuries. But all until this Friday evening in Southampton. Driving fluently and elegantly at an impressive rate against Pakistan in the third Test at the Ageas Bowl, Crawley botched up his maiden international ton for England.

Reaching the triple-figure mark with a two down to deep extra cover in the first over after Tea, Crawley became the first England No.3 to make a Test century since Jonny Bairstow in 2018 and Joe Root in 2016.

It has been a start-stop summer for Crawley who has been looking to cement his place in the England Test lineup as a No.3 batsman. And had it not been for Ben Stokes' personal reason, Crawley wouldn't have been of the squad probably. Stokes' departure ahead of the second Test, handed Crawley only his fourth appearance this summer despite impressive numbers. In his first Test on home soil, against West Indies at this very venue, Crawley managed to carve out a decent 76 at a brisk rate which played a pivotal role in England's comeback win. And then in the previous Test, a rain-curtailed clash once again at the Ageas Bowl, Crawley scored his second half-century score this summer.

