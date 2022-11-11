Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England vs Pakistan - Live Streaming Details

ENG vs PAK, T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch England vs Pakistan on TV, online

It's almost time. Pakistan and England are all set to take each other in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on November 13th, Sunday. Pakistan defeated New Zealand, while England crushed India to book a date at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the streaming details of the match.

Here are all live streaming details:

When will the England vs Pakistan match be played?

The match will be played on 13th November, Sunday.

What is the venue for the England vs Pakistan match?

The match will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

At what time will the England vs Pakistan start?

The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the England vs Pakistan match?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the England vs Pakistan match online?

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales, Tymal Mills

