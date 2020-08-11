Stuart Broad fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct during Manchester Test against Pakistan

Image Source : PTI England pacer Stuart Broad

England pacer Stuart Broad was on Tuesday fined 15 per cent of his match fees for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the first Test against Pakistan at the Old Trafford Cricket ground in Manchester.

Broad was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

The incident happened during the 46th over of Pakistan's second innings when Broad threw down a few words at Yasir Shah after dismissing him.

It was Broad's third offence in the last 24 months and hence one demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record which takes his tally to three during the period. His previous two were during the fourth Test against South Africa at the Wanderers earlier this year and during the third Test against India at Trent Bridge in 2018.

The veteran pacer admitted the offence and admitted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth official Steve O’Shaughnessy.

The second Test between England and Pakistan will begin from August 13 onwards at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

