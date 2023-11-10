ENG vs PAK Pitch Report: How will surface at Eden Gardens in Kolkata play in World Cup's 44th match?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jos Buttler and Babar Azam at Captains' Day event on October 4, 2023

Both England (ENG) and Pakistan (PAK) will be looking to record big wins when they clash in their last match of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Saturday, November 11. A win will ensure the ICC Champions Trophy 2024 qualification for England as they remain in the seventh position in the points table.

However, the focus will be Pakistan as they technically remain alive in the race for the semifinal. They sit in the fifth position with eight points and need to defeat the Kiwis by 287 runs or more to replace New Zealand in the top four. Pakistan have won only one of their last five ODI encounters against the Three Lions and are unlikely to reach the semi-finals.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata Pitch Report

The surface at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens offers a balanced surface in white-ball cricket. Both batters and bowlers have managed to find help at this venue in three World Cup 2023 matches played here. India scored a big total and then bowled out South Africa on 83 runs in the last game here. Seam bowlers will be getting extra pace on the ball in both innings and captains will prefer batting first with favourable records.

Eden Gardens Records and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 38

Matches won batting first: 22

Matches won bowling first: 15

Average first innings score: 242

Average second innings score: 198

Highest total scored: 404/5 by India vs Sri Lanka

Highest score chased: 317/3 by India vs Sri Lanka

Lowest total recorded: 63/10 by India Women vs England Women

Lowest total defended: 195/10 by India vs South Africa

England World Cup squad: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse

Pakistan World Cup squad: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Imam-ul-Haq

