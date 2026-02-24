ENG vs PAK: Pakistan must defy history vs England to stay alive in T20 World Cup 2026

Pallekele (Sri Lanka):

Pakistan will face England today in the Super 8 round of the T20 World Cup in Pallekele. It is a must-win encounter for them to stay alive in the tournament, as their previous game against New Zealand had to be abandoned due to rain after the toss happened. Both teams shared a point each and that has left very little margin for error for them for the rest of the matches in the Super 8.

But it won't be easy for Pakistan to beat England as they have never done so in the history of the T20 World Cup. Yes, England have won every time against Pakistan in the tournament and all have been convincing wins for them. The two teams faced each other three in the World Cup in the shortest format, and England won by 48 runs, 6 wickets and 5 wickets, with the previous face-off happening in the final of the 2022 edition in Melbourne.

England are also in brilliant form at the moment, having defended 146 runs against the hosts Sri Lanka in the previous game. They are coming off a 51-run win in Pallekele and have experience of playing at the venue. They didn't play their best cricket in the group stage and somehow managed to beat Nepal and Italy, while they also lost to the West Indies. However, they have a chance to become the first team to qualify for semifinals today, with a win over Pakistan.

Pakistan vs England Head to Head in T20 World Cup

Winner Margin of win Ground Year England 48 runs The Oval 2009 England 6 wickets Bridgetown 2010 England 5 wickets Melbourne 2022

Pakistan have lost last five T20Is vs England

Moreover, Pakistan have lost their last five T20Is against England and last defeated them in September 2022. Since then, England won against Pakistan, chasing thrice and twice after batting first. With a spot in the semifinals at stake, England will be keen on continuing their winning streak over the men in green.

Pakistan vs England - Result from last five T20Is

Winner Margin of win Ground Year England 7 wickets The Oval 2024 England 23 runs Birmingham 2024 England 5 wickets Melbourne 2022 England 67 runs Lahore 2022 England 8 wickets Lahore 2022

