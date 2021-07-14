ENG vs PAK: Pakistan an average team because of PCB, slams Shoaib Akhtar | WATCH

Pakistan cricket team misery continued in England when the side slumped to a 0-3 series loss in Birmingham despite Babar Azam's fluent 158-run knock. The performance left former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar fuming, who called Pakistan an average side because of an equally average cricket board (PCB).

England chased down 332 with three wickets in hand as James Vince century and Lewis Gregory's 77 ensured a victory with two overs to spare.

“It's a shameful performance. Our board is average. It brings average people, the management is average so obviously, they are going to build an average team. You can’t expect extraordinary things from average people. It’s wrong for you to expect," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar feared that with such performances Pak fans will grew disinterest in cricket.

“Crowd are coming to the ground but after watching such performances, the fan following will never grow. There is no star to inspire the youngsters. Then how can you bring the next Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi or Wasim Akram? You have to build brand,” Akhtar said.

He further felt Pakistan cricket is in a dire strait and felt authorities have been incapable so far.

“Pakistan cricket is in a serious situation. They are in treacherous waters. It’s a very hopeless situation for PCB and Pakistan. I don’t know what the authorities are thinking but it’s a very hopeless situation.

I’m not saying because I need a job but I’m saying this because I’m hurt. I played this game for my country. I ran in and I made sure people get value for their money. And they did that. Unfortunately, I’m not getting value for money from this team. This is not defendable, this is unexpected. This must be looked into,” he said.