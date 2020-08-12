ENG vs PAK: Ollie Robinson named in England squad for second Test against Pakistan

Image Source : GETTY Ollie Robinson

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday named their squad for the second Test against Pakistan slated to be held at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton starting August 13. While Ben Stokes misses out of the Test owing to family reasons, his replacement, Ollie Robinson, has been named in the 14-man squad.

The 26-year-old Sussex bowler was earlier part of the squad for the West Indies series, but was released for the Bob Willis Trophy where he picked eight wickets for Hampshire.

England squad for the second Test: Joe Root (Yorkshire) Captain, James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Dominic Bess (Somerset), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

England presently lead the series 1-0 against Pakistan following a three-wicket win the opener in Manchester and will be looking to wrap up the series in Southampton.

