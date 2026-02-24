Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. ENG vs PAK live cricket score: England aim for T20 World Cup semifinal qualification with win over Pakistan
 Live now

ENG vs PAK live cricket score: England aim for T20 World Cup semifinal qualification with win over Pakistan

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Updated:

ENG vs PAK live cricket score: England and Pakistan are locking horns today in the Super 8 round of the T20 World Cup. Pakistan must win to stay alive in the tournament while a win for England will seal a semifinal spot for them. Who will win today? Follow for live updates:

England vs Pakistan live cricket score
England vs Pakistan live cricket score Image Source : AP
Pallekele (Sri Lanka):

ENG vs PAK Live cricket score: England and Pakistan will face each other in the Super 8 round of T20 World Cup today in Pallekele. England are coming into this game after beating Sri Lanka by 51 runs in their previous game while a win in this encounter will seal their spot in the semifinal. Meanwhile, Pakistan's previous game against New Zealand was washed out due to rain after the toss. They must win this game to stay alive in the tournament. Who will come out on top today? Follow for live updates

ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup head to head 

Matches Played - 3

England won - 3

Pakistan won - 0

ENG vs PAK - Last five matches in T20Is

England won - 5

Pakistan won - 0

Squads

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Khawaja Nafay

England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed

 

Live updates :ENG vs PAK Live cricket score

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 6:28 PM (IST)Feb 24, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Toss at 6:30 PM

    The toss is set to take place at 6:30 PM and going by the conditions on offer, the team winning the toss is likely to bat first today. England defended 146 in the previous game here but it was a 3 PM start to the encounter. Will conditions remain the same in the night game?

  • 6:25 PM (IST)Feb 24, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Squads

    Here are squads of two teams

    Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Khawaja Nafay
     
    England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed
  • 6:23 PM (IST)Feb 24, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    How is the weather in Pallekele?

    Unlike Colombo, the weather in Pallekele, Kandy is very fair and there is no chance of rain whatsoever today. Pakistan would be relieved to know this as they will be itching to take the field and give themselves a chance to qualify for the semis.

  • 6:21 PM (IST)Feb 24, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    What happened in the previous game?

    England defeated Sri Lanka in the previous game by 51 runs. They skittled the hosts for just 95 runs while defending 146 runs successfully.

    On the other hand, Pakistan's game against New Zealand was washed out due to rain and they can now reach a maximum 5 points if they win their remaining two matches. But a loss will make things complicated for them.

  • 6:18 PM (IST)Feb 24, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!!!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the England vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup from Pallekele. England have one eye on the semifinal as they can seal their spot in the knockouts today with a win. On the other hand, Pakistan must win to stay alive. While a loss will not knock them out of the tournament but they will have to depend on other results in that case to qualify. Who will come out on top? Stay tuned for toss updates and live scores on India TV.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2026 England Vs Pakistan Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\