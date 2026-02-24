ENG vs PAK live cricket score: England aim for T20 World Cup semifinal qualification with win over Pakistan

ENG vs PAK Live cricket score: England and Pakistan will face each other in the Super 8 round of T20 World Cup today in Pallekele. England are coming into this game after beating Sri Lanka by 51 runs in their previous game while a win in this encounter will seal their spot in the semifinal. Meanwhile, Pakistan's previous game against New Zealand was washed out due to rain after the toss. They must win this game to stay alive in the tournament. Who will come out on top today? Follow for live updates
ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup head to head
Matches Played - 3
England won - 3
Pakistan won - 0
ENG vs PAK - Last five matches in T20Is
England won - 5
Pakistan won - 0
Squads
Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Khawaja Nafay
England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed