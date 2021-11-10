ENG vs NZ Toss Live Updates T20 World Cup 2021: Who will win toss in semifinal 1 Morgan or Williamson?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Eoin Morgan during toss time

The treat for the final of the T20 World Cup 2021 is just two steps away in the hierarchy. With the super 12 group stage games wrapped up now, England and New Zealand take on each other in the first semifinal of the tournament. The game will be played in Abu Dhabi, the action for which will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday. The captains of both the teams, however, will walk down to the centre for the toss at 7 PM IST.

England vs New Zealand Toss head to head in previous World Cup editions

ICC T20 World Cup 2007: England had won toss & elected to field first; New Zealand won by 5 runs

ICC T20 World Cup 2010: New Zealand had won toss & elected to bat first; England won by 3 wickets (with 5 balls remaining)

ICC T20 World Cup 2012: New Zealand had won toss & elected to bat first; England won by 6 wickets (with 7 balls remaining)

ICC T20 World Cup 2014: New Zealand had won toss & elected to field first; New Zealand won by 9 runs (D/L method)

ICC T20 World Cup 2016: England had won toss & elected to field first; England won by 7 wickets (with 17 balls remaining)

Probable XI

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Live Streaming

You can watch the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal 1 game- England vs New Zealand Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.

Squads

England: Jos Buttler(w), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, David Willey, James Vince, Reece Topley, Tom Curran

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman