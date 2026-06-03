ENG vs NZ Test series Live: When and where to watch England vs New Zealand in India?

London:

England begin their Test summer against New Zealand at Lord’s on Thursday, June 4. After the embarrassing series loss in the Ashes, England are eager to bounce back in the longest format and have announced a squad blending youth and returning experience. The seniors, including captain Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Ben Duckett and Harry Brook, will have the responsibility to keep the scoreboard ticking, while Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson will have the tough job to contain the Kiwis.

Focus will also be on opener Emilio Gay, who is set to make his debut. He placed Zak Crawley in the playing XI, who has been dropped following a series of inconsistent performances. Among bowlers, Sonny Baker is set to play his first Test. Shoaib Bashir, in the meantime, will be the sole specialist spinner in the playing XI.

New Zealand, captained by Tom Latham, also carry a balanced squad featuring Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra in the batting group. Their pace attack, traditionally their strength, includes Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Will O’Rourke, offering sustained seam pressure at Lord’s, a surface known to assist movement early.

Notably, England’s ‘Baball’ approach was under tremendous scrutiny after their Ashes disappointment. Now, it needs to be seen if the team modifies that plan, especially after head coach Brendon McCullum called for a more controlled but still aggressive style.

England vs New Zealand Broadcast details

When will the England vs New Zealand 1st Test take place?

The England vs New Zealand 1st Test will begin on Thursday, June 4.

At what time will the England vs New Zealand 1st Test begin?

The England vs New Zealand 1st Test will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Where is the England vs New Zealand 1st Test being played?

The England vs New Zealand 1st Test will be played at Lord’s, London.

Where can you watch the England vs New Zealand 1st Test on TV in India?

The live telecast for the England vs New Zealand 1st Test will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the England vs New Zealand 1st Test in India?

The live streaming for the England vs New Zealand 1st Test will be available on SonyLiv.

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