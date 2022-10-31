ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch England vs New Zealand on TV, online

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England take on New Zealand

T20 World Cup 2022: In a blockbuster Tuesday of Group 1 in T20 World Cup 2022, the England side is all set to square it off against New Zealand in their fourth match of the World Cup. The Kiwis are the table toppers with 5 points in 3 games, while the English side has 3 points in as many matches. With a semifinal spot on the line for England, the match is expected to be a high-voltage action in Brisbane. Before the action unfolds, here are all the details related to Live streaming on TV and online

Here are all live streaming details:

When will England vs New Zealand match be played?

The game will be played on 1st November, Tuesday.

What is the venue for the England vs New Zealand match?

The match will be played at The Gabba, Brisbane

At what time will the England vs New Zealand match start?

The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the England vs New Zealand match?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we stream England vs New Zealand match online?

The match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman

