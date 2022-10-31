Monday, October 31, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch England vs New Zealand on TV, online

ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch England vs New Zealand on TV, online

ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup Live Streaming Details: England take on New Zealand in must win match in Brisbane. The English side has 3 points in 3 games and need a win to stay in contention for the semis.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Published on: October 31, 2022 18:14 IST
ENG vs NZ
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England take on New Zealand

T20 World Cup 2022: In a blockbuster Tuesday of Group 1 in T20 World Cup 2022, the England side is all set to square it off against New Zealand in their fourth match of the World Cup. The Kiwis are the table toppers with 5 points in 3 games, while the English side has 3 points in as many matches. With a semifinal spot on the line for England, the match is expected to be a high-voltage action in Brisbane. Before the action unfolds, here are all the details related to Live streaming on TV and online

Here are all live streaming details:

When will England vs New Zealand match be played?

The game will be played on 1st November, Tuesday.

What is the venue for the England vs New Zealand match?
The match will be played at The Gabba, Brisbane 

At what time will the England vs New Zealand match start?
The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the England vs New Zealand match?
The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we stream England vs New Zealand match online?
The match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News
t20-world-cup-2022

Top News

Latest News