ENG vs NZ pitch report: How will surface at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo play in T20 World Cup?

Colombo:

England will host New Zealand in a high-voltage Super Eights clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Three Lions have already progressed to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, but a win over the Kiwis will cement their spot as the group B leaders. In case they manage to get the job done, the Harry Brook-led side will very likely play India in the semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

For New Zealand, a win will not just seal their spot in the semi-final but will also take them to the top of the points table. Their opening game of the Super Eights against Pakistan was called off due to rain, while the Mitchell Santner-led side sealed a terrific win over hosts Sri Lanka in the last match. They currently have three points to their name and a much-improved Net Run Rate, in comparison to Pakistan.

It signifies that even if New Zealand suffer a defeat by less than 10 runs and Pakistan fail to win by over 50 runs, the Kiwis will progress. If the opposite happens, that is, if Pakistan win big and New Zealand suffer a heavy defeat, the Salman Agha-led side can punch their ticket to the semi-final.

England and New Zealand’s form

England need to address the form of Phil Salt and Jos Buttler, as the opening duo have struggled to make any sort of impact. Their batting has been mostly dependent on Harry Brook and Will Jacks, which is concerning as we head towards the business end of the tournament. With the ball, Sam Curran has been phenomenal, to say the least, while Jacks and Adil Rashid have been effective.

New Zealand have been very clinical so far. Openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen have been excellent, but there’s room for improvement as consistency is key. They also need to improve from a bowling standpoint.

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Pitch Report

The surface at the R Premadasa Stadium is expected to help the spinners. Batting first will be ideal as the surface is expected to get slower as the match progresses. Around 170 runs could be a good total on the board.

