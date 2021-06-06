Monday, June 07, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. ENG vs NZ: Michael Vaughan praises Ollie Robinson for bowling effort against New Zealand

ENG vs NZ: Michael Vaughan praises Ollie Robinson for bowling effort against New Zealand

Robinson, in only his debut Test, took four wickets for 75 runs in the first innings as the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand were all out for 378.

IANS IANS
London Published on: June 06, 2021 14:00 IST
Ollie Robinson of England celebrates the successful review
Image Source : GETTY

Ollie Robinson of England celebrates the successful review to dismiss Kane Williamson of New Zealand during Day 4 of the First LV= Insurance Test Match between England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 05

Former England cricketer-turned-commentator Michael Vaughan praised debutant pace bowler Ollie Robinson for his performance in the ongoing inaugural Test against New Zealand at Lord's, despite the off-field controversy the 27-year-old had courted recently.

Robinson, in only his debut Test, took four wickets for 75 runs in the first innings as the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand were all out for 378. In reply, England were demolished by New Zealand pace bowler Tim Southee who returned figures of 6/43, and concede a 103-run first-innings lead on the penultimate day on Saturday.

Related Stories

England are currently trailing by 165 runs, with New Zealand batting on 62/2 in the second innings going into the final day.

Vaughan took to the Twitter on Saturday, saying: "If one looks at just on-field cricket matters then Ollie Robinson's debut is as impressive as one has seen for a long time for England he looks a player we should see a lot more of going forward."

Robinson had made headlines for all the wrong reasons when after stumps on Day 1, a series of his controversial tweets of sexist and racist nature from the past went viral, creating a controversy.

He issued an apology, which was posted on the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) website, saying: "On the biggest day of my career so far, I am embarrassed by the racist and sexist tweets that I posted over eight years ago, which have today become public. I want to make it clear that I'm not racist and I'm not sexist. I deeply regret my actions, and I am ashamed of making such remarks."

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X