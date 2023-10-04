ENG vs NZ Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch ICC World Cup match live on TV in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jos Buttler and Tom Latham during ODI match on Sep 15, 2023

England will be out in the field to defend their crown when they take on New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2023 opener at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, October 5. Jos Buttler-led side will be facing the team they beat in the 2019 edition final and will be looking for a positive result to open their campaign on high morale.

New Zealand management has decided to rest their star batter and captain Kane Williamson for the first game while the Three Lions might miss their star all-rounder Ben Stokes. Tom Latham will be leading the Kiwis who produced dominating performances in the warmup matches. Buttler might go with Harry Brook for the no.4 position to keep Stokes fresh for the rest of the tournament.

England enter this game as favourites having lost just one of their last five ODI encounters against New Zealand but the latter's performance in the practice games will surely take the game to the wire.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of the England vs New Zealand World Cup match in India:

When is the England vs New Zealand cricket match?

England vs New Zealand World Cup match match will be played on Thursday, October 4

At what time does the England vs New Zealand match begin?

England vs New Zealand World Cup match will begin at 2:00 PM Local Time/IST

Where is the England vs New Zealand match being played?

England vs New Zealand World Cup match will be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Where can you watch England vs New Zealand match on TV in India?

Fans from India can watch the England vs New Zealand World Cup match on Star Sports network.

Where can you watch England vs New Zealand match online in India?

One can watch the England vs New Zealand World Cup match online on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app

ENG vs NZ Squads:

England Squad: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley, David Willey

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham

