ENG vs NZ: Williamson ruled out of second Test after testing positive for Covid-19, Know who will lead team

Kane Williamson, the skipper of New Zealand has been ruled out of the second Test match against England starting from 10th June, Friday. He will miss the Test after testing positive for COVID-19.

Williamson undertook Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) after experiencing minor symptoms during the day and got the result the night before the match.

He will remain isolated for five days.

Tom Latham will lead his side in the absence of Williamson.

The rest of the touring party has returned negative RATs and will continue following the tour health protocols of symptom reporting and subsequent testing if required.

Coach Gary Stead confirmed Hamish Rutherford will join the squad as Williamson's replacement.

"It's such a shame for Kane to be forced to withdraw on the eve of such an important match," Stead said. "We are all feeling for him at this time and know-how disappointed he will be. "Hamish was with the Test squad earlier in the tour and has been playing for the Leicestershire Foxes in the Vitality T20 Blast," he added.

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch 2nd Test match between New Zealand and England on TV?

Sony Picture Sports Network (SPSN) - Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD

Where can you watch 2nd Test match between New Zealand and England online?

The match will be streamed live on SonyLIV app, website and and Jio TV

At what time and when does 2nd Test match between New Zealand and England start in India?

3:30 PM IST, Friday (10th June)

Where is the 2nd Test match between New Zealand and England being played?

Trent Bridge, Nottingham